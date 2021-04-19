Letter: Immigration crisis is slavery

Immigration crisis is slavery
Do you know what this immigration crisis is? It is the reinstitution of slavery! These people flooding across the border are being sold into sex trafficking and for answering to the call of the Chamber of Commerce for some really cheap, “off the books” slavery! I’m sure your constituents are going to love it when they can’t get jobs because they expect a $15/hr wage when the people you are bringing across the border will work for $5/hr.
Thank you, President Joe Biden — the man who loved segregation and keeping the blacks in their place in the 60s. Thank you, President Biden and the Democratic Party, who who are using every little “racial crisis” to divide us ... not unite us! Thank you Joe Biden, who is soothing the guilt of the Democrats for their history of black oppression, while those who pay for it (Republicans) had nothing to do with it!
Thanks you, media and lackey corporations whose cringe-worthy, fawning obeisance to “political correctness” has cost you all speck of brand loyalty and respect of the majority of your patrons!
— Robert Bauman, Longview