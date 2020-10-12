Letter: Importance of poll watchers

Poll watchers
I registered to vote years ago, so I could vote in my first election at age 18. I’m 56 now. But even in my youth, I have been a firm believer in the importance of poll watchers. I think they perform a valuable service.
They are not at a polling place to chitchat. In fact, they are prohibited from talking to voters, aside from enforcing election law. Also, there are stringent rules on who can and cannot become a poll watcher. They must be registered in the territory covered by the election. I was somewhat astonished that only two poll watchers who are permitted watch things (inside and outside: that may be too few people).
Poll watchers are empowered to test voting machines, make sure bribery isn’t taking place, and also make sure that electioneering (such as campaign signs) don’t come closer than permitted distances. I also believe voters have a duty not to wear ball caps, T-shirts or anything with subtle slogans, which are in reality are “walking electioneering billboards” promoting one candidate over another.
Most States have distinct distances in placing political signs. While current measurement tape may be technically “legal” here in Longview, I personally wish that no political sign would be closer than 250 feet from the edge of the property line of the Gregg County Courthouse LAWN. Let’s keep elections honest.
— James A. Marples, Longview