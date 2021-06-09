Letter: Inclusive and exclusive

You have permission to edit this article.
Inclusive and exclusive

Once, an older gentleman told about the patch of land where Greggton United Methodist Church now stands. Decades ago, it was heavily wooded. What surprised me was when he said the (then) owners used dynamite to blast out tree stumps to clear the site.

In the early 1900s, Americans saw a surge of atheism and rallied for Christian denominations to reunite for survival. I hadn’t heard that before. Proponents recounted how Christianity was forgetting its roots and was splintering by schisms. In 1927, Protestant and Orthodox delegates conducted the First World Conference on Faith and Order. A second conference was held at Edinburgh, Scotland, in 1937. By 1963, the Roman Catholic Church did participate, as did Pentecostals. I’m glad they did.

People ask if churches are “inclusive” or “exclusive.” Both. Our “baptismal promises” are guardrails of allegiance and conduct. What are the five Baptismal promises? Answer: To live among God’s faithful people; to hear God’s Word and share the Lord’s Supper; to proclaim the good news of Jesus Christ; To serve all in the example of Jesus; To strive for justice and peace in all the earth. Exclusive: “We reject Satan and all his works.”

— James A. Marples, Longview

