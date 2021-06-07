Letter: Isn't it time?

What’s wrong with this country?
Recently, several GOP senators, including Ted Cruz, traveled to Israel and toured a home destroyed by Hamas rocket attack. The senators shared grief with the victim’s family and showed their supporters. Mr. Cruz said it was heartbreaking. Here at home, a couple of senators were talking about more military aid to Israel. This is in addition to some $3 billion of military aid that the U.S. gives to Israel every year. Our senators are eager to show their solidity with and loyalty to Israel after the Hamas attack. I would like to ask a few questions of the senators.
Almost every day, numerous innocent U.S. citizens get killed or seriously injured by senseless gun violence. Many families are devastated from the loss of loved ones. Communities are unsettled due to insecurity. Gun violence is a serious national security issue.
Now the questions: Have any of you ever visited crime scenes of gun violence to better understand why? Have any of you visited victims’ families to show your support and comfort them? Have you tried to allocate more resources to help victims of gun violence? Have you ever tried to introduce a bill to reduce gun violence? Isn’t it time for you senators to spend your energy to save U.S. citizens from gun violence? Isn’t it time for you to work together and prevent U.S. domestic terror attacks?
What is wrong with these senators?
What is wrong with this country?
— Yung Woo Lee, Longview