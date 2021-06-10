You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: It's easy

It’s easy

Mr. Schuler (column, June 3), it’s all really very simple. If you want to carry concealed or open, do it!

If you don’t wish to, then don’t! If you are afraid, stay at home!

Now wasn’t that easy?

— Neal Coulter, Longview

