Letter: It's our choice

  Updated
  Comments

One nation under God

It’s time for all Americans to wake up to the fact that when we put God back where he belongs, then we will again become one nation

When King George of England (the King when we won our independence) read the Constitution God gave our founding fathers, his comment was, “This is for CHRISTian people.”

Now we live in a time when people want to change our Constitution. What does this tell you?

It’s time we again became one nation under God. Please read Psalm 9:17 and then read Psalm 33:12. It’s our choice; which do we want?

— John Harper, Hideaway

Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

“Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world.”

1 John 4:1

