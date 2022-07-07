Letter: It's the law

It’s the law
Me: Since there’s forced birth, who’s going to adopt?
Pro-Lifer: Lots of couples.
Me: Know any?
PL: Not personally.
Me: How much do you think adoption costs?
PL: About $15,000?
Me: Actually, the average is $70,000 through a private agency.
PL: I didn’t know.
Me: It’s expensive — up to $120,000 for a newborn.
PL: Well, life is precious.
Me: It is, but you can adopt through foster care. Interested?
PL: No. I couldn’t.
Me: Why not?
PL: It would just be too much for me right now.
Me: Why is that?
PL: You’ve heard the horror stories. So many issues that come with it.
Me: Yes, but a new law has been enacted requiring everyone to be a foster parent.
PL: What?
Me: You must foster a child by law.
PL: They can’t do that.
Me: Really? Someone must care for an unwanted child. It’s either adoption or foster care.
PL: It’s mandatory? I don’t get to choose?
Me: Nope. Everyone is on a government list and can be put in jail and/or fined $10,000 for refusing.
PL: But, I’ve raised mine and don’t want to raise someone else’s.
Me: Praise God! It’s the law.
— Kathy Somer, Longview