Letter: It's the law

It’s the law

Me: Since there’s forced birth, who’s going to adopt?

Pro-Lifer: Lots of couples.

Me: Know any?

PL: Not personally.

Me: How much do you think adoption costs?

PL: About $15,000?

Me: Actually, the average is $70,000 through a private agency.

PL: I didn’t know.

Me: It’s expensive — up to $120,000 for a newborn.

PL: Well, life is precious.

Me: It is, but you can adopt through foster care. Interested?

PL: No. I couldn’t.

Me: Why not?

PL: It would just be too much for me right now.

Me: Why is that?

PL: You’ve heard the horror stories. So many issues that come with it.

Me: Yes, but a new law has been enacted requiring everyone to be a foster parent.

PL: What?

Me: You must foster a child by law.

PL: They can’t do that.

Me: Really? Someone must care for an unwanted child. It’s either adoption or foster care.

PL: It’s mandatory? I don’t get to choose?

Me: Nope. Everyone is on a government list and can be put in jail and/or fined $10,000 for refusing.

PL: But, I’ve raised mine and don’t want to raise someone else’s.

Me: Praise God! It’s the law.

— Kathy Somer, Longview

