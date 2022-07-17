Letter: Judgment day is coming

Judgment day is coming
To all the women (and some men) who are marching and screaming their way across America about their right to kill their little babies: What part of the word murder do you not understand?
And why do you think that right to commit murder should be any more legal than taking the life of any human being?
There was a headline, no story with it, where an 18-year-old woman — I think she was in Colorado — who killed her newborn baby who was just out of her womb and breathing. Now, she will probably be punished for that, but if she had had an abortion even two days before birth, she would not face the law. Why?
Please explain why you want our laws to say that just a few days’ difference in time can determine whether you get jail time for killing your baby or not. That little baby is just as dead no matter what day you killed it. How can you deny that? It is beyond understanding and very heartbreaking.
A judgment day is coming, and God will answer this question for you.
— Barbara Williams, Longview