Letter: Justice denied

Justice denied
Tom Owens, normally I’d be with you 100% (letter, Dec. 18), but Biden should have been disqualified from seeking the office.
The election was interfered with by the very Justice Department that is supposed to enforce the law. In fact, they are still withholding evidence; and when it comes to impeachment investigations, they will likely say that they cannot speak about an ongoing investigation!
Also, “justice delayed is justice denied.” The exact same thing is going on in the border crisis. The immigration status, by international law, is supposed to be adjudicated in Mexico for immigrants presenting themselves in Mexico for asylum in the USA. Justice denied in that case has allowed drugs, criminals, terrorists and 4 million immigrants who have no right to asylum to now be in America.
Then there is this: The border crisis is orchestrated by a higher power than the presidency. It started with the migration of Syrian refugees into the EU in fulfillment of Daniel 2:40-44 — the 10 toes part clay/part iron of the image in Nebuchadnezzar’s dream that weakened the nations of iron.
Zechariah 11:3-5 is also in play here — the coming of the Anti-Christ to whom the weakened nations will give their power.
— Robert Bauman, Longview