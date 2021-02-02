You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Kudos for vaccine hub

I would like to commend Judge Stoudt and the Christus Health System for an extremely well-run COVID-19 vaccination hub this weekend in Longview.

I never waited in a line and was in and out in roughly 20 minutes. The entire process was exceptionally well-run. The politicians in Austin and Washington could benefit from a visit to see the right way to run a mass vaccine program.

My thanks also to all the first responders and health care workers who gave up their weekend to serve others. Every person I encountered in my brief time could not have been nicer or more professional. We are truly blessed to live in East Texas and Gregg County in particular.

— Sammy York, Kilgore

