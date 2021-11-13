Letter: Leave out the lies

Leave out the lies
A recent letter brought back memories of a conversation I had with a friend 30 or more years ago. I considered myself an Independent voter. I tried to vote for the person best suited for a position, regardless of affiliation. I was supporting a Republican for President.
My friend looked at me and asked, “Boy, what have the Republicans ever done for you?”
I could think of nothing to say.
He told me he disagreed with my choice, but if that was the way I felt, to vote my conviction. I did, and lost.
The conversation caused me to reevaluate, so I did some research. Some may remember legislation creating Social Security, from which many of you now draw benefits. Maybe some remember the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), the Works Project Administration (WPA) or Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), all originated by Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt. He got us through a depression. Republican President Dwight Eisenhower originated the Federal Aid Highway Act creating the Interstate Highway System. Would Republicans now in Congress support such a program with Joe Biden in office?
What makes me sad these days is the hate-filled, vulgar and nasty remarks from many people. Everyone is entitled to voice an educated opinion. Just leave out the unproven, undocumented bare-faced lies — please.
— Harold Hardie, Longview