Letter: Lessons from the past

Lessons to be learned
Lessons from the past can often help us understand modern dilemmas and consider solutions that may still have applicability today.
One such lesson is that of American freedom — which was won by dint of compulsory inoculations. Without them, the American colonies might not have achieved independence. Our much-vaunted and highly-valued liberty might never have become a reality had George Washington not ordered a mass inoculation campaign for his army after smallpox had killed thousands of his men and put at risk the possibility of victory in the Revolutionary War against the British. The success of his health campaign led directly to the success of his military campaign.
What, one wonders, would Washington have done in the face of another deadly contagion today?
— Reginald Killingley, Big Sandy