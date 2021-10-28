Letter: Letter response

Letter response
I am appreciative that Mr. McBride has responded (letter, Oct. 24) to my earlier letter to the News-Journal.
Being a retiree living on a fixed income, I cannot at present afford to convert to an electric car, and my home is not situated where I can go solar, although I urge others to do so. Renewable energy will mitigate the adverse effects of global warming caused by reliance on fossil fuels.
An Army veteran, I do not own any weapons. I have chosen not to live a life of irrational fear and recognize that guns are far more likely to be a threat to my loved ones and neighbors than a deterrence to criminals.
I walk daily with my dogs on our city’s trail system and urge others to do likewise.
Free education is a wise investment and preferable to our system of gouging those seeking to better themselves, not to mention an educated electorate is an anathema to your political agenda.
I would gladly pay pre-Trump tax rates if that would nullify the $1.9 trillion giveaway that enables the wealthy and corporations to avoid paying taxes.
Immigrants should be welcomed. We have a labor shortage and across the border is the antidote.
— Tom Owens, Longview