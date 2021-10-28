You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Letter response

Letter response

I am appreciative that Mr. McBride has responded (letter, Oct. 24) to my earlier letter to the News-Journal.

Being a retiree living on a fixed income, I cannot at present afford to convert to an electric car, and my home is not situated where I can go solar, although I urge others to do so. Renewable energy will mitigate the adverse effects of global warming caused by reliance on fossil fuels.

An Army veteran, I do not own any weapons. I have chosen not to live a life of irrational fear and recognize that guns are far more likely to be a threat to my loved ones and neighbors than a deterrence to criminals.

I walk daily with my dogs on our city’s trail system and urge others to do likewise.

Free education is a wise investment and preferable to our system of gouging those seeking to better themselves, not to mention an educated electorate is an anathema to your political agenda.

I would gladly pay pre-Trump tax rates if that would nullify the $1.9 trillion giveaway that enables the wealthy and corporations to avoid paying taxes.

Immigrants should be welcomed. We have a labor shortage and across the border is the antidote.

— Tom Owens, Longview

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

“Therefore let’s approach the throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace for help at the time of our need.”

Hebrews 4:16

Featured Businesses

Find a local business