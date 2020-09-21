Letter: Listen to the true heroes

Trump’s disrespect
If you don’t believe the Atlantic and the mainstream press confirming that Trump’s disrespect of veterans, maybe you will listen to top military leaders who believe Trump is a threat to our democracy and is concerned only about himself. Listen to Adm. McRaven, “Trump is actively working to undermine every major institution in this country.”
Lt. Gen. John Allen, “I never believed that the Constitution was under threat until recently ...” (referring to sending federal troops to states and municipalities uninvited).
Gen. Michael Hayden, “It is imperative that we stop Trump’s assault on our nation’s values and institutions and reinstate the moral foundations of our democracy.”
Gen. Barry McCaffrey, “We are dealing with a lawless President who has no allegiance to our Constitution or values.”
Gen. Colin Powell, “And the President has drifted away from it (the Constitution).”
Gen. Stanley McChrystal, “If we want to be governed by someone we wouldn’t do a business deal with because their — their background is so shady, if we’re willing to that, then that’s in conflict with who I think we are.”
Adm. Mike Mullen, President Trump “gave succor to the leaders of other countries who take comfort in our domestic strife.”
Gen. Wesley Clark, Donald Trump is “concerned with self-preservation and little else.”
We should at least listen to these true heroes in November. Remember Trump’s disrespect for Sen. John McCain. That is who Trump is ... a threat to our Constitution and values.
— Stephen Crane, Longview