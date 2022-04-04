Letter: Look at the historical record

Look at the historical record
Ms. Parvino’s ecclesiology (letter, Sunday) is as bad or worse than her theology and eschatology.
Didn’t Jesus tell the first Pope, St. Peter, the gates of the netherworld would not prevail against the church he would found on Peter, the Rock? You might want to look at the historical record of Apostolic succession and at the unbroken chain from Peter the Galilean Fisherman to Pope Francis today.
Those ecclesial Protestant communities you mention go back no more than a couple hundred years. Did Jesus lie to the Apostles at Caesarea Philippi? Didn’t Jesus also say he didn’t come to abolish the law but fulfill it? So, Jesus would fulfill the 4th Commandment perfectly and bestow honor and glory on his Mom, the Blessed Virgin Mary. Isn’t everyone supposed to imitate Jesus?
I also thought the Apostle John was standing in everyone’s place for all time when Jesus told John to behold his mother. Yes, the Catholic Church Jesus founded is filled with a bunch of prodigals, that’s why I fit right in. You would, too. But you are more than welcome to come home and receive the Eucharist ... Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity. It is the ultimate, miraculous, “fatted calf.”
— Kevin McQuaid, Longview