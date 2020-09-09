Letter: Losers and suckers

Story backed up by witnesses
It has been reported in The Atlantic magazine that President Donald Trump called the Marines who died in France during World War I “losers” and “suckers.” Trump denies it. But it is a story backed up by witnesses.
I believe it.
If true, and I believe it to be true, the witnesses saw the genuine Trump. They saw his most raw self and his most real self.
I was too young for Vietnam. My grandparents received the Reader’s Digest in the mail every month. I got their copy and pored over it from cover to cover. The magazine published the names and photos of service men and women who had died the month before in the Vietnam war. Those pages of pictures are seared into my memory. One photo I would never see there in those pages would be a photo of Trump. It’s common knowledge that Trump received a deferment for bone spurs. I doubt he would feel any pinch or pang of embarrassment about those people who served in Vietnam. Trump would say they were suckers for going where their country asked them to go, and losers for not coming back.
— Charles Kelley, Longview