 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Losing our democracy

Losing our democracy

This was an unusually sad Fourth of July. On a day designated each year to celebrate how our forefathers declared independence, choosing democracy over monarchy, we are living a national nightmare.

The U.S. Supreme Court has taken away the right of women to choose, vacating the well-accepted doctrine of “precedent” governing legal decision making. In addition, we continue to experience and suffer from the residual but significant consequences of the Trump presidency: Government institutions are not viewed as legitimate; the concepts of truth, rationality and civility no longer guide political discourse; and public officials repeatedly escape accountability for their words and deeds.

Bluntly stated, we are losing our democracy, and the “great experiment” is in serious jeopardy. My wish is that we recall the true significance of July 4. In that spirit, I hope more American citizens will vote, preventing the demise of our democratic republic. Time is running out.

— Richard Cherwitz, Austin

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. And let steadfastness have its full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.”

James 1:2-4