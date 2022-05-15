Letter: Lunatics in control

Lunatics in control
OK, things are getting insane now. Prices are crazy high and shortages getting worse. Do I blame President Biden? No. His brain is cottage cheese at this point, and he deserves pity.
I do blame the puppeteers pulling his strings. In their twisted thought process, insanely high fuel prices limit consumption to “save the planet.” Commercial fertilizer prices at a 300% premium (if farmers can even find any) limit their use, so that’s great, too.
That food production will plummet is also good: helps fix obesity problem here in the U.S. No baby formula? Another good thing in their mind. Like the Energy secretary said when the East Coast had fuel supply disruptions: “If you had an electric car, this wouldn’t affect you.” So I guess HHS will soon say, “If you had aborted the child you wouldn’t need formula”.
The lunatics have control, and it’s ugly. The one constant is always funny: Blame Trump. The lemmings will agree with the lunatics.
— Amos Snow III, Longview