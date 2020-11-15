Letter: Mail voting invites fraud

The problem with mail-in voting
Oh, Frank. Mail-in ballots for everyone now (letter, Nov. 12). What could possibly go wrong? Let me ‘splain it to you: We have a sitting Gregg County commissioner under investigation for being part of a vote harvesting scheme using mail-in and absentee ballots to “win” his seat.
So under your, I suppose plan, every registered voter would receive a mail-in ballot. What if they moved and the nefarious character now residing at that address decides to cast a fraudulent vote? Hope for the best in people? What if people decide to sell their ballot to vote harvesters as appears to have happened here in dear ol’ Longview? Mail theft is real and ongoing. You think threat of federal prosecution for mail theft slows that down?
If the mail-in ballot is questionable it would be, if found, segregated. What happens when the actual person who is represented by the segregated mail-in ballot also wants to be a real in-person vote? Records will show they attempted to vote twice and while that will be good for your business as a lawyer, it would be most upsetting to the honest voter.
I’m a voter and I vote in nearly all elections — in person. In those elections, I have seen it all at the polling place, including people with full-on dementia being wheeled in to cast “their” vote with the help of their escort. For you to pen a letter for 100% mail-in voting and trying to convince anyone with more intelligence than a gnat that it will be representative of the will of the people is ludicrous. Or as your hero says, “C’mon man !”
— Amos Snow III, Longview