Thinking and problem solving
Back when I was haze gray and underway in the U.S. Navy, dodging MiGs, mines and assorted people I swear were on a mission to kill me personally, I was taught probably the most important thing in my life: how to think and problem solve. Until a ship sinks and you’re in the water, there are always options — and even if that happens, there are more problems to solve until you draw your last breath. “Can’t do it” is not an option, and waiting for instructions will get you dead.
So, here we are in a global pandemic, and some people just can’t get right and are still waiting for “the government” to hold their hand and walk them through the problem.
“President Trump didn’t do this” or “President Trump didn’t do that,” so he is the blame for all that happens or doesn’t happen. Really?
Unless you live under a rock, you should be well aware of the pandemic. And unless you can’t read or understand an assortment of spoken languages, you should be just as aware of what you should do to protect yourself.
Stop blaming others. Take the CDC guidance seriously. Protect yourself and others around you. Do what is right without waiting for your government-assigned keeper to guide you.
With freedom comes responsibility. If you want a Socialist nanny state, make your choice at the ballot box. If you value freedom, you know what to do as well.
— Amos Snow III, Longview