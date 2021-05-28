You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Marginalized

“Hate crimes are defined as criminal offenses against a person or property solely motivated by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, ethnicity, identity, and or beliefs.”

Hate crime legislation hopes to deter any perpetrator from committing acts society deems intolerable including civil rights violations, intimidation, planning/staging of an offense, and or assault/murder. Thus, I am confused why Congressman Louie Gohmert, on May 18, voted against the hate crime bill that protects Asian Americans, while on May 19, Mr. Gohmert made a speech requesting bipartisanship to combat anti-Semitism.

Hate is hate, and distinguishing hate against one ethnicity versus another race defies logic. In February 2020, Mr. Gohmert voted against an anti-lynching hate crime bill citing that he wanted a more severe punishment. Yet, if Mr. Gohmert had attended the bipartisan lynching hearings, talked to the chair, and/or read the transcript, he would have known that his proposals were defeated in committee.

We need to regain the ability to elect our own congressman from the Pineywoods.

Call Austin at (512) 463-9948 or (512) 463-0493 and tell them to schedule a redistricting hearing in Lufkin. Our economic and political future is dependent on redrawing district lines that match the Pineywoods counties, or we risk being marginalized for another two decades.

— Roshin Rowjee, Lufkin

