Letter: Missing the sarcasm

Missing the sarcasm
Incredibly, some readers misinterpreted my letter published June 2.
The letter advocates doing away with our representative democracy and appointing Donald Trump as lifetime dictator. Even worse it suggests putting Louis Gohmert in charge of running Texas.
It also refers to the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol and attempted coup as a “rally” and calls the domestic terrorists who perpetrated the outrageous act heroes and patriots.
Finally, the letter recommends replacing our free press with a Pravda style government-controlled propaganda sheet.
I assumed anyone with a functioning brain would see the letter as a sarcastic poke-in-the eye to die hard Trump supporters, which, of course, was my intention.
— Carl Amick, Longview