Letter: Mix of free enterprise, government

Tax funding
Republicans throw around and condemn “socialism” without acknowledging the United States economy is beneficially mixed between collective governmental tax benefits and capitalism. Republicans here enjoy tax funding of schools, roads, parks, the military and police. Tax funds are used to protect the environment, water and food Republicans enjoy. Private research uses tax funds to enhance the general health and well being of Republicans in the United States.
Republicans here enjoy Social Security and Medicare. Republican veterans have tax-funded retirements and medical care.
Republicans individually, and in business, would not prosper as well without the preceding collective tax afforded protection and support. And, Republicans are at the head of the line for governmental contracts (tax funded) and for tax bailouts when their rugged individualism tanks.
Republicans and Democrats are thankful they can enjoy the pursuit of free enterprise — here in the United States under governmental protection and regulation for the general well being.
The COVID-19 pandemic proves that capitalism alone cannot beneficially serve the public, or sustain the economy — and government alone cannot.
The reality is both government and free enterprise, properly mixed and working for the general well-being, is the best for society.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview