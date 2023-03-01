 Skip to main content
Letter: More on Newsmax and OAN

So June Strohsahl (letter, Feb. 19) better understands the loss of OAN and Newsmax from DirectTV:

DirecTV has dropped Newsmax, a right-wing TV network, from its channel lineup over a carriage fee dispute. In a statement, DirecTV said it wanted to “continue to offer the network,” but the channel’s demands for carriage fee increases would have led to “significantly higher costs that we would have to pass on to our broad customer base.”

DirecTV, a joint venture between the private equity firm TPG Inc. and AT&T Inc., said in January that it planned to drop OAN, which was criticized for spreading misinformation about the pandemic and the 2020 election, when its contract expires. OAN began airing on DirecTV in April 2017

Hope this helps her.

— Ken Leichtle, Cape Canaveral, Florida

