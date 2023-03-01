Letter: More on Newsmax and OAN

Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.