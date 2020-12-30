Letter: More on voter fraud

More on voter fraud
Although registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans, I have always felt there were enough of them that could and would swing an election to the Republican candidate. Past elections have proven this. I never could put a number on how many that might possibly be, though.
Thanks to polls taken on the subject of voter fraud after the election, that number could be around 13 million. A poll taken by Reuters, found 16 percent of Democrats think fraud took place in the last election. That same poll found 33 percent of independent voters think that way also. The number for Republican voters is 67 percent. In a free and democratic society, having this many people being suspicious of an election outcome is dangerous. It needs to be fixed in order for all of us to believe and have faith in our elections.
I know, some of us will put the blame on President Trump for this uncertainty in our country, and say that massive election fraud is only a figment of his imagination and can’t happen in America. Let me remind everyone, that’s exactly what people said about his claim of being spied on prior to his election in 2016. He was right about that. A special counsel has now been assigned to investigate the origins of that un-American election meddling.
— Gerald Green