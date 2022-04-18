Letter: My grief is my own

My grief is my own
Dick Polman makes the point (column, Thursday) admirably that grieving a loss such as the death of a spouse is a unique experience. I know because I lost my beloved spouse six months ago.
The American Psychiatric Association’s decision to add a diagnosis of Prolonged Grief Disorder is difficult to understand by many laypersons and mental health professionals alike. The decision by the APA to add (or remove) diagnoses is always influenced by political factors.
By doing so, the APA is trying to help sufferers and caregivers. I know my therapist helps me without a diagnosis. The therapy helps me remember that my grief is my own. I know that my continued functioning (not recovery) is up to me with help from my family and friends.
Like Polman, the catalog of things I miss about my wife grows every day. The song “I Never Told You” by Colbie Caillat comes to mind. When I hear Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together,” it stops me in my tracks.
I hope Dick Polman continues to successfully craft his new life. I’m with you brother.
— Fred Zuker, Longview