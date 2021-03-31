Letter: No reasonable person

No reasonable person
While Texas lawyer Sidney Powell represented Donald Trump in his frivolous attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, she stated Dominion voting machines switched tallies for Trump to President Biden. Dominion sued Powell big time.
Powell’s filed defense: “No reasonable person would believe what I said.”
However, this did not stop Powell from repeatedly claiming Dominion machines switched votes as a central part of the alleged “conspiracy” to steal the presidential election. And it did not hinder Powell from thus stoking public unrest among the unbalanced.
Hey, for Powell, anything to make a buck. So, the readily susceptible will always pay her no matter that what she said was easily unbelievable.
The sad part of this episode is Republican primaries are controlled by persons who readily believe persons like Powell. That is why the Republican Party is on the way out, no matter what it attempts or does to restrict the vote to its followers.
Instead of MAGA “Make Anything Groundless Always,” Republican salvation is to join the rest of the people in this fabulous country to govern for the best of the many, and not just for the few as they define the few.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview