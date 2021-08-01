Letter: No vaccine mandate

No vaccine mandate
Can the COVID vaccine be mandated? My opinion is no. It is not FDA approved.
Doctors tell everyone to get the vaccine because they are listening to the CDC. Well, the CDC and Dr. Fauci have said to wear a mask, then don’t wear a mask, then why not wear two masks?
They tell us one thing one day and something different the next. I don’t think they have any idea what they are doing. They seem to like the media attention so much that they will feed America a load of goods to keep themselves in the spotlight.
So the question is, “Should Americans get vaccinated?” Well, remember what Jim Jones said, “Take the shot. It’s good for you.” We all know how that ended.
This is my opinion, but it is a valid one because the government has been all over the map on what is good for you.
— John Boyle, Hallsville