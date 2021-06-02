Letter: Nonsense

Nonsense
What’s all this noise about voting restrictions? Why bother with the voting nonsense at all? Send the so-called representatives and senators home; who needs them anyway?
All we need is to reinstate Donald Trump as our true leader. Everyone knows Biden only won because he cheated. Donald knows what we need; he can appoint a governor for each state. I suggest our own Gohmert to run Texas.
We don’t need people like Schumer, McConnell, Pelosi, and McCarthy. Neither do we need a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 rally in Washington. The political prisoners who went to the Capitol that day should be released; they are true patriots and heroes.
CNN and MSNBC should be shut down for good, and Fox News should be recognized as the only source of truth and made the official voice of government. With these simple changes, we could all live in peace and stop this bickering. God Bless America!
— Carl S. Amick, Longview