Letter: Not a peacemaker

Not a peacemaker
I implore you, LNJ, please stop publishing John Foster’s hate mail (Forum page column, March 20). It is poisonous to civil discourse … It incites violence among those least able to think for themselves. And I swear I have never read one unifying thought out of this man.
The Bible says, “Whosoever hates his brother is a murderer, and no murderer has eternal life in him.” (1 John 3:15)
Please, what we need today are constructive, unifying, inclusive letters.
In another place, the scripture says, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called the children of God.” (Matthew 5:9) Is it that John can’t be a peacemaker or just that he doesn’t choose to be one?
— Robert Bauman, Longview