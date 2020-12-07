You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Not fantasy

As we celebrate His first coming, let’s sing about His second coming.

“Jesus Christ Is Coming Again” to the tune of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”

You better watch out. You better believe.

You better not doubt. Salvation, receive.

Jesus Christ is coming again.

He’s making a list

Of those who are saved.

He knows who’s still lost

And how they’ve behaved.

Jesus Christ is coming again.

He knows just how you’re living.

He knows if you’re a fake.

He knows if you’ve been bad or good,

So be good for Jesus’ sake.

Ohhhh, you better watch out. You better believe.

You better not doubt. Salvation, receive.

Jesus Christ is coming again.

— Johnny Norwood, Longview

Today's Bible verse

  • Updated

“Enter through the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the way is broad that leads to destruction, and there are many who enter through it. For the gate is narrow and the way is constricted that leads to life, and there are few who find it.”

