Letter: Not fantasy

Not fantasy
As we celebrate His first coming, let’s sing about His second coming.
“Jesus Christ Is Coming Again” to the tune of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”
You better watch out. You better believe.
You better not doubt. Salvation, receive.
Jesus Christ is coming again.
He’s making a list
Of those who are saved.
He knows who’s still lost
And how they’ve behaved.
Jesus Christ is coming again.
He knows just how you’re living.
He knows if you’re a fake.
He knows if you’ve been bad or good,
So be good for Jesus’ sake.
Ohhhh, you better watch out. You better believe.
You better not doubt. Salvation, receive.
Jesus Christ is coming again.
— Johnny Norwood, Longview