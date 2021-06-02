Letter: Not junk cars

Not junk cars
My wife received a letter from the city of Gilmer concerning vehicles on our property. They even took a picture. In this letter was a lot of legal mumbo jumbo that described these vehicles as “junk cars.” No one has contacted either of us earlier regarding the status of any of these vehicles. They are not “junk cars.”
The Cadillac was a gift from our middle son who is a Tyler businessman. It has a water leak at the radiator. The Dodge Intrepid needs a major repair. The 1969 VW Beetle belongs to my oldest son who is a USMC veteran who is attending UT Tyler and lives in an RV to save money. The Chevrolet truck belongs to my disabled sister-in-law. We had to stop work on it because of the recent rain.
Before this letter we were also threatened with a fine for not mowing our yard often enough. Maybe our taxes would be better spent in fixing our local streets instead of hounding residents about their yards. I don’t know why the folks who live on Pine Street are low on the street repair totem pole and high on the code enforcement list. Maybe our average income is too low.
— Josh Logan, Gilmer