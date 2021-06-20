Letter: Nothing to celebrate

Nothing to celebrate
Two columnists for the Longview News-Journal have the effect of raising my blood pressure. One is John Foster, who is an extreme partisan who writes as if everything would be fine if we elected all Democrats.
The other is Jennifer Rubin, who is an ultra Zionist and everything is about Israel, our supposed ally. This letter concerns Rubin’s column (June 16) headlined, “Israel bids goodbye to an unhinged letter.” It should have added that it ushered in another unhinged bigoted leader. She was singing the praises of Naftali Bennett, who is more ultra right wing and hawkish than Netanyahu, if that is possible. Bennett is now the new premier of Israel. Bennett has said, “I have killed lots of Arabs and I have no problem with that.” He has also said he will never allow a Palestinian state.
Rubin admits he opposes an Iran peace deal and would love to have U.S. in a war with Iran .
Bennett waited exactly two days after taking the reins of power to begin bombing Gaza again, something we should celebrate, according to Rubin, and Biden can feel relief that Netanyahu is gone. Yeah, right.
— Jerry King, Longview