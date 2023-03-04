Letter: Omitting critical info

Omitting critical info
Unfortunately, our media has harmed us by publishing disinformation and by omitting critical information which should be on the front page and the lead story of any telecast.
For example, Seymour Hersh published an investigative story in great detail about how the Biden administration blew up the Nord Stream pipelines after Biden had threatened to do so in an earlier press conference. Did this story make the media? I can tell you it did not.
This was an attack on a NATO ally, Germany, and an act of international terrorism.
We keep escalating the proxy war with Russia over who governs four provinces of ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine and Crimea. Most of us would have trouble finding these places on a map, yet we are spending billions on a war we had no say so in whether we should be involved or not.
We have been conditioned to think that conflicts with adversaries can only be resolved through wars and never diplomacy. Germany will pay four times higher energy bills as a result for their energy this winter. We have been conditioned to see war as Tom Cruise bombing offending nations in a new “Top Gun” movie.
— Jerry King, Longview