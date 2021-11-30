You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Omnicron predictions

Omicron predictions

With the new Omicron COVID-19 variant out and about, I have a few predictions.

Some people will pass away. As they do from other serious illness or accidents. There will be more shutdowns — probably severe and extreme.

Most November 2022 elections will be via mail or some other type of remote voting where the actual identity of the voter cannot be verified.

More severe damage to the economy, so another trillion or three in aid/stimulus will be jammed down the throats of the few actual taxpayers who are left.

Trump will be blamed. God only knows how or why, but talking heads will blame Trump. I’ll bet dollars to donuts on that one.

Coming up next: Communist China and how they will destroy us without firing a shot ...

— Amos Snow III, Longview

