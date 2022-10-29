Letter: On Senate race and the Astros

On Senate race and the Astros
The recent debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania got a lot of play on talk radio.
This is in large part due to Fetterman having suffered a stroke and the health-related issues it caused. Most, if not all us, know of someone having had a stroke. It’s heartbreaking for all of us. I think it took great courage for John Fetterman to take the stage to debate. I hope Mr. Fetternan has a complete recovery.
But based on policy alone, I hope Pennsylvanians elects Mehmet Oz as their senator. If they elect Fetterman, I will not have any issue over it. That will be true for me with every state election result. The will of the people is what matters the most to me.
But as a side note, I will be rooting “big time” for the Houston Astros to take care of the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. If the series is half as good as the 1980 National League Championship series was between them, we are all in for an awesome series. Sadly, the Phillies won the 1980 series 3 games to 2. Four of those went extra innings. Go Astros!
— Gerald Green, Longview