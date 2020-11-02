Letter: One size does not fit all

Leading by example
Being a Texan, born and raised, I have always accepted election results. So, if there is doubt about the results, who has been instrumental in that doubt?
I do have some concerns about how our majority and governor are trying to suppress Texans’ right to vote. We should be leading by example. What’s wrong with being honest and truthful with voters’ rights?
Have our politicians in Texas stooped so low in being truthful that they have taken on Mr. Trump’s tactics? Whatever it takes to win? If that is indeed the case, we have sunk to a new low here in Texas.
Personally, I think they should be making it easier for people to vote, not harder. What are politicians worried about? If you’re doing a good job for the people, they will reelect you. If you’re not, they will send you home. To me, that’s politics.
It appears our top Republican leaders echo unproven accusations — that the only way Democrats win is to cheat. Trump has been making these accusations for months at his rallies. I guess our majority in Texas drink the same Kool-Aid that comes out of D.C. One thing is for sure, in a few days we will know.
The one sure thing I see here in Texas is the majority has had the upper hand so long they need to see how the other side feels. I think change is good especially in politics. One size doesn’t fill all. Just my opinion!
— Ken Schuler, Gladewater