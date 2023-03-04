Letter: Our security at risk

Our security at risk
I read an article in USA Today that stated in 2022, Congress appropriated to Ukraine $113 billion in U.S. weaponry and financial aid, and the two authors were worried if the money was landing into corrupt hands.
Monday morning, I turned on the TV, and the president of the United States is live in Ukraine promising another half a billion in aid, and then he literally says he wants to allow pensions and social support so that Ukrainian’s have something in their pockets. Do what?
Listen, my heart goes out to every Ukrainian. I can’t imagine the despair they are going through, but we cannot continue to be the Social Security program to the world at the expense of our own security!
Our strategic oil reserves are at the lowest level they’ve been in almost 40 years, and our national debt is $31 trillion. I recently retired, and I looked at my last paycheck, and combined, 35% of it went to federal taxes, FICA and Medicaid.
I want to be able to reach in my pocket and find something there, also! SMH!
— Keith Kupiec, Gladewater