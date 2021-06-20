Letter: Out of touch

Out of touch
To answer Mr. Yung Woo Lee’s question (letter, June 13): What’s wrong?
Greed. Money. Power. Fear! Those senators are so removed from what is happening in this country. First, they are out of touch with real people. To quote a line from a song, “They are too old to know how the game goes.” And they don’t care!
Then the most important one. Fear.
Why would you want to turn Texas into the wild, wild west? There are people being killed from gun violence every day. You can’t please everyone, but if you used common sense and do what is right, trust in God and you will be OK!
— Ruby Osborn, Longview