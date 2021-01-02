Letter: Pandemic revelations

Pandemic revelations
New Year’s Day, and as I write this, statistics show between 340,000 and 350,000 coronavirus deaths in the USA. We’re likely to surpass 440,000 deaths before President-elect Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. For reference, about 345,000 Americans died in combat in both World War I and World War II.
In today’s news, Sen. Mitt Romney called for urgent action on a national vaccine plan. At this point, a national plan seems as likely as the Easter bunny driving up in Santa’s sleigh. Pandemics are nothing new; human history is dotted with plagues, pestilence and famines. But there’s one feature common to all those historic occurrences; they show where our weak spots are.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been met with no discernible plan at the federal, state or local levels. We’ve seen constant bickering and infighting, from grabbing badly needed PPEs from other states and cities, to beauty operators determining state policy and bartenders dictating local practices. Seems no one can be held responsible because no one else is responsible. This pandemic has revealed our utter lack of leadership.
Friends in New Mexico have registered with their State Health Department centralized registration system which links people with local providers, provides information regarding vaccine supplies, protocols of priority to receive vaccinations, and notification when their vaccines will be available. Here, it’s all word of mouth and rumors, completely uncoordinated. One pharmacy may have it, the one across the street does not, and no one knows or has any credible source of information. Seems like an opportunity for journalists to provide a public service, something our politicians seem unable, or unwilling, to do.
— Tom Mitchell, Longview