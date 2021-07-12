Letter: Parable of the potter

The Potter
A master potter loved to create cups and saucers. Each vessel, beginning as a lump of clay, was molded by skillful hands and emerged as a unique product of the potter’s own design. One day he gathered some clay into a lump and envisioned his plan for a new creation. Whether cup or saucer, it would have its own characteristics. The lump was 100% clay, but still without form.
Some rebellious vessels on his shelf began to question the potter’s authority over the clay.
They said, “That lump is not real clay, because it has not yet developed into a completed vessel.”
Some even suggested, “Let’s destroy that lump before it takes shape.”
The insubordination continued. One cup declared, “I prefer to be a saucer.”
So, he began acting like a saucer, demanding that the other vessels affirm his choice. Then two saucers paired up and called themselves a set. Two cups did the same.
The cups and saucers often held competitions — against their own kind. “Water holding” was a favorite. One day a cup declared himself a saucer and entered the contest among the saucers. Of course, he won.
“They turned things upside down. How can what is made say about its maker, ‘He didn’t make me’”? (Isaiah 29:16). “They exchanged the truth of the Potter for a lie” (Romans 1:25).
The Potter still loved all of His created vessels, but some had slapped Him in the face, and it broke His heart.
— Johnny Norwood, Longview