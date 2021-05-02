Letter: Peace prize for Trump?

Peace prize for Trump?
Sometime in the near future, the world will find out if former President Donald Trump won the Nobel Peace Prize.
He has been nominated twice for his efforts in brokering peace treaties in the Middle East. He should win easily if only merits are considered by the electors and personal bias is ignored. The prize was tarnished a little over eight years ago when it was awarded to President Barack Obama.
Obama made no such peace treaties. But he did apologize quite a bit for America though; maybe that’s why he won it? But by awarding the prize without due merit reduces it to a mere participation trophy.
I would advise Trump to expect nothing from them, though. But if that happens, the Nobel Peace Prize loses all prestige. It will then stand side-by-side with the Pulitzer Prize for journalism that was awarded to the New York Times for its coverage of the Trump/ Russian collusion hoax.
I’m sure history will treat Trump more fairly than these so called honorable awards have, or will.
— Gerald Green, Longview