Letter: Pick Jaworski for AG

Pick Jaworski for AG
Joe Jaworski is the best choice for Texas attorney general in 2022. The grandson of famed Watergate attorney Leon Jaworski and former mayor of Galveston, his commitment to the rule of law and the foundation on which he built his decades-long legal career is unquestioned.
How anyone could have confidence in Ken Paxton at the end of his current term as attorney general, where he spent the months following the 2020 election filing frivolous lawsuits and wasting the resources of his office, funded by ordinary Texans, only to embarrass his state in a fruitless pursuit that harmed our democracy, is beyond me.
Then consider Louie Gohmert. Another proponent of the Big Lie, the tomfoolery and embarrassment that extends from every public exchange this man has wrought in the past 15-plus years should be stamped out definitively this primary season. No more of his antics.
Eva Guzman, while being a Texas Supreme Court Justice and the only Republican currently in the running with integrity, is inevitably mired by her affiliation with a GOP run amuck. She won’t do either, I’m afraid.
Joe Jaworski is the only opportunity we as Texans have to end this madness. Vote blue.
— Harrison Long, Longview