Letter: Please not again

Please not again
Has anyone noticed how the Russian imprisonment of dissident lawyer Alexei Navalny has been getting so much press lately? He is being imprisoned for 30 days, and there are protests in Russia said to be in the thousands. Strange.
If he really were poisoned by Russia, would it make sense that he would desire to return there of his own choice? But I guess the point is to show us how evil Russia and Putin is. After all, we had Russiagate for years, and still it persists with no proof whatsoever. John Foster is happy to point it out. Also, in his last column when he said he wasn’t going to blast Trump anymore, he used the whole column to do exactly that.
But back to my point of having pointed out the press devoted to the mistreatment of Navalny — notice Julian Assange, who has been imprisoned for years, is never given any press attention. What was his crime but printing war crimes that were done in the Iraq invasion? But no attention is given to his plight and the danger to freedom of the press. This is clearly an effort to discourage further whistleblowers here in the U.S.
Now Biden is saying Iran is going to have a nuclear weapon in weeks. Haven’t we heard this before the Iraq invasion? But it was sold once so maybe we can have the desired war with Iran. Please not again.
— Jerry King, Longview