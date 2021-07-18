Letter: Prevention still needed

Prevention still needed
Several of my friends report that people they know tested positive for COVID, even though they were fully vaccinated. I realize that reports like this constitute anecdotal data. However, COVID cases are up 97% in the last week. In addition, Texas is one of 34 states where COVID cases have risen over 50% in the last week, and 45 states are moving in the wrong direction.
What worries me is that in a little over a month, students will return in-person to campuses and classrooms across the state where there are no mask or vaccination mandates. This despite the fact that the Delta variant appears to be so contagious that, from some accounts, even momentary exposure (shared air) can be a cause of transmission.
Sadly, too many people foolishly believe the pandemic is over and they can forget about prevention measures. That is wishful thinking! I hope, therefore, that those who have not been vaccinated will care about others and get one, and those of us who are vaccinated will be vigilant, wearing masks and taking precautionary measures.
Moreover, it is essential that Gov. Abbott allow those areas experiencing a surge in COVID combined with low vaccination rates be allowed to mandate vaccinations and require masks.
— Richard Cherwitz, Austin