Letter: Progressive politics

Progressive politics
There is a really good 16-minute interview from Aug. 22 on YouTube featuring Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro and his brother Julian Castro. (Note: Before President Joe selected Kamala Harris, I believed either of these two would have made a good VP choice.)
The video is called “Fed up Texas Democrats finally dismantle Governor Abbott.” The interview is hosted by Brian Tyler Cohen. They discuss the differences between the current administration and last administration. Then, in the last few minutes of the interview they talk about Governor Greg and his woeful response to the new Delta wave of COVID infections here in Texas.
I enjoyed hearing what the Castro brothers had to say. Anyone interested in progressive politics should consider looking for Brian Tyler Cohen’s videos on YouTube.
— Charles Kelley, Longview