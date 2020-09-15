Letter: Putin succeeded

Enablers prove they are not for you
Donald Trump and his enablers prove they are not for you. Trump admitted he was early warned, and he understood, that COVID-19 was deadly and easily spread. Sacrificing the health and safety of the United States population and facilitating destruction of the economic well being of millions, Trump proceeds, for months, to lie about COVID-19 and denigrate and bypass truth-tellers. His enablers allow Trump to spread Americans massive COVID-19 illness and six-figure deaths by silence.
As a former army intelligence officer, I know Vladimir Putin succeeded in the most desired intelligence coup against the United States. Intelligence recruiters seek persons with vulnerable finances, moral deficiency and weak and sick egos. They want their recruits placed for their best use in the highest positions of their adversaries.
Donald Trump has years of contact with, and financial dependence on, Putin and his oligarchs. The morally degenerate and weak egomaniac Donald Trump is President of the United States. Putin success!
The best way to destroy adversaries is to to divide them socially, destroy their health and ruin them economically. Trump’s daily actions here. The Russians work to reelect Trump, who squashes intelligence about them. For your sake, vote Trump out in November, 2020.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview