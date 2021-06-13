Letter: Questions for senators

Questions for senators
What is wrong with this country?
Recently, several GOP senators, including Ted Cruz, traveled to Israel and toured a home destroyed by a Hamas’ attack. The senators shared grief with a victim’s family and showed their supporters.
Here at home, a couple of senators were talking about more military aids to Israel. This is in addition to some $3 billion of military aid that the U.S. gives to Israel every year. Our senators are eager to show their solidity with and loyalty to Israel after Hamas’ attack. I’d like to ask a few questions to the senators.
Almost every day, innocent U.S. citizens get killed and seriously injured by senseless gun violence. Many families are devastated from the loss of loved ones. Gun violence is a serious national security issue.
Have any of you ever visited crime scenes of gun violence to better understand why? Have any of you visited victim’ families to show your support and comfort them? Have you tried to allocate more resources to help victims of gun violence? Have you ever tried to introduce a bill to reduce gun violence? Isn’t it time for you to work together and prevent domestic terror attacks?
What is wrong with these senators? What is wrong with this country?
— Yung Woo Lee, Longview