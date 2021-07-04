You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Questions for the GOP

Questions for the GOP

Does any semblance of the Republican Party remain? God forbid that students be taught about slavery, but removing Confederate monuments would be forgetting the past. Don’t raise taxes on the rich who enjoy every tax break allowable, don’t pay their fair share and use every socialistic system in place (water, sewer, roads, etc.).

Don’t make it easier for citizens to vote, enact laws to make it more difficult, even forbidding food or drink distribution to those who wait in lines for hours for that basic right. Deny that Jan. 6 was an all-out insurrection. If 54% of you believe that it was really Antifa, BLM and left-wing activists who stormed the capitol building, why oppose an investigative commission?

Demand voting recounts, based on lies, but embrace Republican wins on the same day using the same election systems.

Continue to worship a maniacal has-been (who was and still is determined to overthrow this government), but be reminded that one day he, too, will perish from this earth. By then, the irreparable harm he — and you —have caused will have been done. Will there be another Civil War? Another coup attempt? Ask your Republican Party and the Capitol rioters. If they want it, it will happen.

— Kathy Somer, Longview

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“And without faith it is impossible to please Him, for the one who comes to God must believe that He exists, and that He proves to be One who rewards those who seek Him.”

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business