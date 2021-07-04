Letter: Questions for the GOP

Questions for the GOP
Does any semblance of the Republican Party remain? God forbid that students be taught about slavery, but removing Confederate monuments would be forgetting the past. Don’t raise taxes on the rich who enjoy every tax break allowable, don’t pay their fair share and use every socialistic system in place (water, sewer, roads, etc.).
Don’t make it easier for citizens to vote, enact laws to make it more difficult, even forbidding food or drink distribution to those who wait in lines for hours for that basic right. Deny that Jan. 6 was an all-out insurrection. If 54% of you believe that it was really Antifa, BLM and left-wing activists who stormed the capitol building, why oppose an investigative commission?
Demand voting recounts, based on lies, but embrace Republican wins on the same day using the same election systems.
Continue to worship a maniacal has-been (who was and still is determined to overthrow this government), but be reminded that one day he, too, will perish from this earth. By then, the irreparable harm he — and you —have caused will have been done. Will there be another Civil War? Another coup attempt? Ask your Republican Party and the Capitol rioters. If they want it, it will happen.
— Kathy Somer, Longview