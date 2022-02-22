Letter: Race isn't going away

Race isn't going away
“I can’t believe you are a white man and still a Democrat,” a friend said. My friend’s fears exposed this country’s race problem.
Her preference was separation of races. Other reactions to race are violence, legal acts and voluntary resolutions.
Separation by race is shown by no association, and is such in neighborhoods, churches and employment and just by ignoring people of opposite race. Violence is never a solution.
Legal acts had, and have, results that are praised and condemned at the same time. For example, with blood, treasure and over time, the vote was legally expanded to citizens in this country, and now the right to vote is legally suppressed. How dare we work in this country to allow every race to vote when our fears prevent it?
Let’s face the fact that race is not going away. This country is all of us, no matter our racial inheritance. It is not the many becoming one. It is the many treating each other as the respected and treasured “us.”
Racial practices and headline divisions just drive us more and more to the necessity of “us.” Voluntary race resolutions among us will prevail in this great country.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview